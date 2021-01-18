Despite Pandemic, South Florida Finds Ways to Honor MLK's Legacy

The pandemic changed the way people honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this year. However, many say what remained the same was their reason for celebrating and helping others.

Pandemic or not, the community told NBC 6 this day is special for so many reasons.

Maryann Benjamin danced to the beat of her own drum during an MLK parade.

“It’s important for us to reach out to the community and spread love and inspiration especially during a time like this,” she said.

It’s her first parade in South Florida, but she has been a part of many MLK celebrations before.

“It’s important for us to continue the legacy that Martin Luther King has set forth,” she said.

Dozens of floats and cars traveled through Miramar, with families watching nearby.

The host and city’s vice mayor, Maxwell Chambers, said the celebration showed how a community can come together, despite the division seen in the country today.

“This is to show that we can accomplish things with non-violence,” Chambers said. “What they did to the U.S. Capitol did not have to happen that way, because Dr. King did not champion that.”

In Miami Gardens, a group of volunteers used this as a day of service, delivering PPE care packages to families.

“In the era of COVID-19, this is the most safest thing we can do,” said councilman Robert Stephens.

He and several volunteers gave out more than 300 packages, with gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.

“We decided the best thing was to keep everyone in their homes, and leave packages on their door to let them know that we care, we’re in this together and we’re going to get out of it together,” he said.

Because of the pandemic, city officials said they decided not to have the party in the park in hopes to keep everyone safe.

