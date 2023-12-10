Details emerge after 2 teens arrests at pro-Palestinian rally during Art Basel in Miami Beach

Miami Beach police say two teens were arrested at a pro-Palestinian rally during Art Basel on Friday.

The person arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting without violence is under the age of 18, according to police.

The other person, 19-year-old Amini Mohammad Bairat, was arrested for resisting without violence.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene, capturing a large crowd of demonstrators chanting in the street.

The rally was led by a group of Miami-based artists and cultural workers, along with anti-militarism youth movement Dissenters and a coalition of organizations called the South Florida Coalition for Palestine.

The protestors were gathering to demand a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.