Details Released on Car Involved in Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver who they said struck and killed a cyclist early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

Officers responded to the scene near Pembroke Road and Island Drive just before 5:30 a.m. after reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Police found the victim, identified as 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said Miralda was riding his bicycle westbound on Pembroke Road when he was struck by a black 2016 Nissan Altima with the tag number LAD Q40. Police said the driver left the scene after the crash.

The vehicle likely has damage to the front bumper and headlight area as well as damage to the hood and windshield, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.