Detectives Arrest Deerfield Beach Man In FLL Airport Bomb Threat

The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested a man from Deerfield Beach after making a bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Saturday morning.

The suspect, Rosen Wegal, 74, was engaged in a heated verbal dispute with a ticket counter employee at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport located at 100 Terminal Drive in Fort Lauderdale, according to authorities.

During the dispute, Wegal attempted to walk away from the ticket counter located in Terminal 2 without his carry-on luggage. The employee advised Wegal that he needed to take his luggage with him, and he responded by telling the employee there was a bomb in the bag.

The suspect was still at the airport when taken into custody, and the threat was determined to be unfounded.

Wegal is currently being held at BSO Main Jail and faces one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

Two terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened after being evacuated Saturday morning due to the incident.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday of a bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Travel #Alert No. 5: (A) The upper/lower level roadways to #FLL have reopened & airport operations are gradually returning to normal after law enforcement cleared an earlier security incident at Terminals 2 & 3. Please be patient as FLL employees restart operations. See more... — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021

Travel Alert #5 (B) More...#FLL security incident is cleared & travelers are advised to check with their airline for updated flight info before heading to FLL. Apologies for any inconvenience, & we appreciate your understanding while we work to get everyone safely on their way. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021

As a precaution, Terminals 2 and 3 were evacuated and entry to the airport was shut down, deputies said.

BSO’s bomb squad unit was also on scene investigating the incident.

Passenger Christiana Saints was on her way to the airport to go to a bridal shower as the incident occurred.

"Our Uber driver couldn't come to the area, so he basically had no choice but to drop off us on the side of the road," Saints said.

Social media showed traffic backups on roads leading to the airport, however upper and lower roadways have also been reopened and airport operations are gradually returning to normal, the airport said in a tweet.

#UPDATE A @browardsheriff deputy just announced the airport has opened back up. And they are allowing cars to enter the airport from SW 34 St @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/Tlyx7Zq739 — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) July 10, 2021

