Detectives catch West Palm Beach restaurant scammers in the middle of the act

A trio of women from South Florida were arrested after attempting to scam a popular restaurant in West Palm Beach by saying a rock in their salad busted a tooth.

Police said the investigation into the trio — Ann Miller, Sheila Miller and alleged mastermind Mary Steimberg — started back in September after they ate at Avocado Grill on Datura Street.

Ann Miller, who allegedly claimed her name was Elaine Sanders, said she found a rock in her salad, bit into it and got a tooth injury.

West Palm Beach Police Mary Steimberg, Ann Miller, Sheila Miller

The trio went so far as to file a claim against Avocado Grill, even submitting a fraudulent invoice from a Coral Springs dentist that detailed a treatment plan for nearly $9,000.

“While HIPAA prevents us from disclosing whether someone is a patient or not, we asked for a copy of the invoice to determine the validity of the claim," the owner of the Coral Dental Care Practice said in a statement in part. "... We assured the restaurant manager that this was not an authentic invoice and that they should contact authorities to report the scam."

Detectives said among the evidence was a playbook where they had written down who they had spoken to, what their plan was, and fake names they were using.

Bodycam footage showed the women sitting at the restaurant waiting for the owner to give them a $6,000 payout — instead, a detective posing as the owner catches them in the middle of the act and all three women end up in handcuffs.

The three women are from Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and police say there may be more businesses across South Florida that were impacted by their scheme.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to the three women is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Meanwhile, all three women were arrested and charged with grand theft among other charges.