Walmart

Detectives investigate possible arson after fire breaks out at Hollywood Walmart

Broward Sheriff's fire crews responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the small fire on Saturday afternoon.

By NBC6

Walmart
Getty Images

A fire broke out at a Walmart store in Hollywood on Saturday and detectives are now investigating it as possible arson.

Employees and customers at the 301 South State Road 7 store were evacuated as Broward Sheriff's fire crews responded to the scene on Saturday afternoon, according to Hollywood police.

Firefighters reportedly located the small fire upon arrival and extinguished it.

One person was detained and no injuries were reported, police added.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Walmart has been closed until further notice, as the investigation continues.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

WalmartSouth FloridaHollywoodarsonfire
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us