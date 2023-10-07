Detectives investigate possible arson after fire breaks out at Hollywood Walmart

A fire broke out at a Walmart store in Hollywood on Saturday and detectives are now investigating it as possible arson.

Employees and customers at the 301 South State Road 7 store were evacuated as Broward Sheriff's fire crews responded to the scene on Saturday afternoon, according to Hollywood police.

Firefighters reportedly located the small fire upon arrival and extinguished it.

One person was detained and no injuries were reported, police added.

The Walmart has been closed until further notice, as the investigation continues.

