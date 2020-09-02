Broward County

Detectives Looking For Suspect Who Punched Broward County Bus Driver in Face

Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was caught on camera punching a Broward County bus driver in the face.

By Selima Hussain

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Detectives are searching for a suspect who was seen punching a Broward County bus driver in the face.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the bus driver after a verbal dispute, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. The altercation happened in West Park shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, near the area of South State Road 7 and Southwest 23rd Street.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 male in his early 20s. He was dressed in all-black clothing and was carrying a white plastic bag following the incident. 

Local

coronavirus 12 hours ago

‘Wondering If You Will Make It Out Alive': Experiencing the Pandemic Behind Bars

Joe Biden 12 hours ago

One-on-One: Joe Biden on Latin American Politics

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the bus driver to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact District 1 West Park Detective Rosa Viera at 954-985-1953. 

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyCaught on CameraBSObus driverWest Park
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us