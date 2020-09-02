Detectives Looking For Suspect Who Punched Broward County Bus Driver in Face

Detectives are searching for a suspect who was seen punching a Broward County bus driver in the face.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the bus driver after a verbal dispute, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. The altercation happened in West Park shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, near the area of South State Road 7 and Southwest 23rd Street.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 male in his early 20s. He was dressed in all-black clothing and was carrying a white plastic bag following the incident.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the bus driver to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact District 1 West Park Detective Rosa Viera at 954-985-1953.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

