Detectives Search for Missing Man in Oakland Park

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who was last seen in Oakland Park on Monday.

Detectives say Khristopher Langley, 24, was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday night around the 1500 block of Northeast 33rd Street in Oakland Park.

Langley is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He has a black ponytail and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and grey shorts.

He also suffers from a medical condition that requires him to take prescription medication.

Anyone with information on Langley’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Marlene Schnakenberg at 954-321-4789 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357 (HELP).