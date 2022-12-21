Detectives Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Two Teens in Fort Lauderdale Nightclub

Detectives are searching for a man who they said stabbed two teen girls inside a Fort Lauderdale nightclub.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. back on Nov. 27 at SWAY nightclub at 111 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Wednesday.

Officers who responded to the club found two 17-year-old girls who'd been injured.

One was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Investigators said the teens were among a group of friends who were in the club when the unidentified suspect groped one of them.

The victim pushed the suspect away from her and told her friends he had touched her, and the second victim confronted the suspect and told him to leave them alone, police said.

That's when the suspect pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed both victims, according to police.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect leaving the club after the incident.

Police are searching for the suspect who is believed to between 30 and 40 years old, with a large build and short brush cut-style hair.

In the video he was wearing a ripped white shirt, with the word "POLO" across the front, a large gold chain, dark pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-6617.