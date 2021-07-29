Detectives Searching for Clues in Death of 15-Year-Old Boy in West Park

Detectives are trying to determine why a 15-year-old South Florida boy became ill and died.

The boy died Wednesday morning at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood. Medical staff told investigators they were concerned about a strange odor — that was possibly gas — coming from the boy's body, the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a release.

That prompted deputies and firefighters to go to the boy's home in nearby West Park to investigate and look for any other possible victims, the release said.

One deputy began having trouble breathing as he left the home, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

HAZMAT teams with the sheriff's office and Hollywood Fire Rescue took readings and samples to determine if any hazardous chemicals were present. After several sweeps of the house, they deemed it safe for detectives to continue their death investigation. No hazardous or harmful materials were found.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright told news outlets the boy's family took him to the hospital on Tuesday because he was feeling ill. He was treated and released. But his father took him back to the hospital on Wednesday because he was still sick. Officials say he died around 9 a.m.

Coleman-Wright said no one else living at the home was sick or had any injuries.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.