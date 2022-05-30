Detectives Searching for Pompano Beach Woman Missing for Over a Week

Detectives are searching for a missing Pompano Beach woman who was last seen in Fort Lauderdale more than a week ago.

Irene Lanning Xeniti, 52, was last seen around 12:45 a.m. on May 21 in the 2200 block of Northeast 66th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.

Xeniti was seen driving an unknown black four-door vehicle.

Officials said she is about 5-foot-3, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call The Broward Sheriff's Office at 954-321-4268.