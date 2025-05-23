Detectives seek knife-wielding woman who threatened Pompano Beach restaurant employee

Detectives are searching for a knife-wielding woman who was caught on camera threatening a worker in a Pompano Beach restaurant.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on May 14 at the Snappers at 600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the woman told workers she was there to pick up an Uber order, though there was no order for her.

Witnesses said the woman exhibited strange behavior, going up to a table where people were eating and placing her hands on their food after using the bathroom, and wiping down a counter with a washcloth.

Employees called for help and locked the front door, and that's when the woman pulled a knife from her hoodie and demanded the door be opened, officials said.

Video released by BSO on Friday showed the woman confronting an employee and putting the knife in his face before an employee opened the door and she fled.

Investigators are looking for the woman and are asking anyone with information to contact BSO at 954-321-4236.