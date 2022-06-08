Detectives Seek To Identify Residential Burglary Suspect in Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Southwest 14th Street in the City of Fort Lauderdale at approximately 3:00 p.m.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown suspect approached the victim’s residence and stole several packages from her front porch.

The victim became aware of the burglary after her neighbor informed her that he found several open packages with her name on them in his trash can, according to police.

Video surveillance collected from the residence shows the suspect approaching the victim’s front door and knocking several times before stealing her packages.

The suspect is then seen leaving northbound on Southwest 22nd Avenue towards the neighbor’s home, police say.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between 30-35 years old, approximately 5’08” to 5’10” in height, with a medium build. He is seen in the video wearing a blue polo shirt, gray shorts and brown shoes.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about the identity of the involved suspect or information about this incident to contact Detective Gina Alvarez at 954-828-5704.

To provide information anonymously, contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).