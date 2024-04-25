Detectives trying to ID suspect linked to killing of stray cat in Broward

Authorities in Broward are working to identify a suspect believed to be involved in the killing of a stray cat.

The investigation began on Monday after detectives were alerted that a known stray cat was found with bite marks in the 300 block of Northwest 28th Terrace in an unincorporated area of the county near Fort Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Investigators found surveillance video from the night before that showed a suspect tossing an item at a cat on top of a car and encouraging the cat to jump down, officials said.

The cat jumped down and was chased by two dogs. Hours later, it was found dead.

BSO released a flyer on Thursday with an image of the suspect they're trying to identify. Also included were photos of two dogs believed to be associated with the suspect.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4228 or Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.