‘Devastated, Crushed': Parents Seek Answers After Young Woman Killed in Miami Hit-and-Run

The parents of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run in Miami are asking for the public's help to find the driver.

The victim, Justine Avenet, was 24 and came from France to Miami to work.

Avenet was struck and killed around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 22nd Avenue while she was on her bike.

The family spoke out Friday, saying they are completely devastated.

“We are devastated, crushed by what happened," said Justine’s mother, Corinne. "She loved this community, she loved being here, she had friends. She had coworkers who really appreciated her a lot. She was brilliant, fun, she loved sports, she had brothers."

The family’s attorney, Paul McKenna, said leaving the scene of a crash is cowardly and heartless.

"When there’s a death, the pain runs very deep, and it is forever," he said.

Miami Police officials said they used parts of the car left on the scene and they’ve been able to track down where the car is.

They said the dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder might be getting repairs in the area of NE Miami Court and 15th street.

They have a message to whoever was behind the wheel.

"Come forward, talk to us," said Det. Marvin Lopez. "Let us know what happened that night, we need to hear your side of the story. To any of the indiviuals who are either helping or have seen this vehicle, that night, or the nights after, come forward, tell us what’s going on, tell us what happened. Please help us out."

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.