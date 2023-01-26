Devastated Families Mourn Teens Killed After Car Crashed Into Sunrise Canal

Families and a community are grieving Thursday for two teens who died after their car plunged into a canal in Sunrise.

Flowers, candles and teddy bears now mark the spot where 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien and 17-year-old Frandeline Joseph died.

"I never thought I was gonna bury my little brother," said Keveen Valcourt, Luxilien's brother. "We lost a good one, you know. We lost a good one."

Investigators said Luxilien and Joseph died after their car went into a canal in the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were identified as the two people who died after their car went into a canal in Sunrise. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports

Joseph died at the hospital, and Luxilien died at the scene.

Valcourt his brother had dreams of becoming an Army nurse. They were a tightly-knit family.

"It’s always been the three of us: me, my brother and my mom, everywhere, all over the world, traveling places," Valcourt said. "Always me, my brother and my mom, but I don’t know how it’s gonna be now."

Chandeline Joseph, who didn’t want to appear on camera, said her sister Frandeline had dreams of becoming a doctor.

"There’s no words to express the way I feel right now," she said.

Her sister was smart and always made straight A's at Plantation High School, where both teens were students.

"We grew up together," Chandeline Joseph said. "My sister is like my best friend."

The incident happened behind Jersey College, where employees jumped into the water to try to save them.

Surveillance video shows the car the teens were riding in, driving through the parking lot behind the school — where a makeshift memorial now sits.

Grief counselors were at Plantation High School Thursday to help students and teachers deal with the loss.