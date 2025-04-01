‘Devastated' husband speaks a year after hit-and-run severely injured Miramar jogger

A South Florida man is sharing his pain as he cares for his severely injured wife nearly a year after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while jogging in Miramar, as police continue their search for whoever was behind the wheel.

It was just before dawn on April 6, 2024 when someone struck Onyxia Delinois as she was jogging eastbound on Miramar Parkway near Southwest 184th Avenue.

Police said the car fled the scene after the crash.

Delinois was left with severe brain injuries, and after seven months in the hospital and numerous surgeries she returned home where her husband, Roosevelt, gives her around-the-clock care.

"This has been the hardest thing that I've ever had to do," Roosevelt Delinois said. "I'm pretty devastated that this happened to her."

Onyxia Delinois can't walk or speak and relies on a feeding tube.

"The doctors are saying that the brain injuries are too severe for her to make a full recovery, so I don't know what recovery looks like for her, I don't know if she will be able to recover," her husband said.

As the crash anniversary approaches, Miramar Police said they have no leads.

"I'm hoping that the community says something, I'm hoping that we can hold this person accountable," Roosevelt Delinois said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.