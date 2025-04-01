Miramar

‘Devastated' husband speaks a year after hit-and-run severely injured Miramar jogger

It was just before dawn on April 6, 2024 when someone struck Onyxia Delinois as she was jogging eastbound on Miramar Parkway near Southwest 184th Avenue

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida man is sharing his pain as he cares for his severely injured wife nearly a year after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while jogging in Miramar, as police continue their search for whoever was behind the wheel.

It was just before dawn on April 6, 2024 when someone struck Onyxia Delinois as she was jogging eastbound on Miramar Parkway near Southwest 184th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said the car fled the scene after the crash.

Roosevelt and Onyxia Delinois before the hit-and-run
Roosevelt Delinois
Roosevelt Delinois
Roosevelt and Onyxia Delinois before the hit-and-run

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Delinois was left with severe brain injuries, and after seven months in the hospital and numerous surgeries she returned home where her husband, Roosevelt, gives her around-the-clock care.

"This has been the hardest thing that I've ever had to do," Roosevelt Delinois said. "I'm pretty devastated that this happened to her."

Onyxia Delinois can't walk or speak and relies on a feeding tube.

Local

6 to Know 6 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

South Miami 19 mins ago

Police surround South Miami apartment building for swatting call

"The doctors are saying that the brain injuries are too severe for her to make a full recovery, so I don't know what recovery looks like for her, I don't know if she will be able to recover," her husband said.

As the crash anniversary approaches, Miramar Police said they have no leads.

"I'm hoping that the community says something, I'm hoping that we can hold this person accountable," Roosevelt Delinois said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us