‘A part of me is now gone': Devastated parents of teen killed in Wilton Manors shooting speak

The devastated parents of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed at a home in Wilton Manors are speaking out after another teen was arrested in the shooting.

The family of Christopher Granados is absolutely gutted after Monday's shooting claimed the life of their oldest and only son.

“We all think this is a dream and we are waiting to wake up," mother Edith Medina told NBC6 in Spanish on Tuesday.

Medina described her son, a student at Fort Lauderdale High School, as humble and kind. He was the oldest child, the brother of two younger sisters.

“How am I going to feel, destroyed. A part of me is now gone," she said as she fought back tears.

Family Photo Christopher Granados

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Granados and friends were playing with guns at a home in Wilton Manors on Monday afternoon when one of the guns went off, shooting Granados.

On Tuesday, another 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting.

“I want them to put charges on the kid, and if the gun wasn’t from the kids, I want them to make the parents or the homeowners of the house responsible," said Granados' father, Jose.

Medina said she doesn’t know the teen who's charged in the shooting or the house where it happened.

She said she just wants justice but knows “it won’t bring him back.”

“The person who did it needs to pay because this is a pain so big that we are dealing with," she added.

Medina said there was no reason or motive that she can think of for the shooting.

NBC6 has reached out to BSO to know more information on the homeowners and the home where the incident happened. We also inquired about the firearms used and who owned them.



The family has created a GoFundMe.