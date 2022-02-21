‘Devastating': Fire Destroys Miami-Dade Family's Home of 25 Years

A family was left with nothing and is looking to rebuild after a massive fire destroyed their southwest Miami-Dade home of 25 years.

The fire happened in the middle of the night on Feb. 16.

Ceaser and Jacqueline Molina woke up to the crackling sounds of the fire and were able to escape just in time.

Their nephew was the first to wake up.

"As he opened the door to the room, the smoke hit him in the face," said the couple's daughter, Samara.

She felt sheer panic when she got the call that her childhood home was on fire, and that her parents had been rushed to the hospital.

"When I first came to the scene, honestly, I was in a state of shock," Samara said. "I was praying for the best."

At the scene of the fire, there was a hole in the ceiling where the flames burned through. The family's clothes, furniture and photos were all destroyed.

"Devastating, I cried," Samara said. "I completely cried. Because this is where I grew up and this is where my kids grew up."

The family has hopes to rebuild this home and is also relying on their adult children to help them right now.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.