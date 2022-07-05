‘Devastating': North Bay Village Community Mourns Mom, Daughters Killed in Crash

Dozens gathered on Harbor Island in North Bay Village Tuesday night to honor the mother and daughters who were killed in a hit-and-run crash last week.

Family members said Cynthia Orsatelliz and her two daughters, Maria, 12, and Sophia, 15, were killed in the crash on the 79th Street Causeway on June 27.

Community members, teachers, city leaders and more gathered to speak about the family and the impact they had on this community.

Orsatelliz’s husband and the father of the girls spoke a few words during the night.

“My loss is very, very big, and my heart is broken,” Sam Saidi said. “I must say that they really loved each other and everyone in this community. They were very, very happy.”

Educators from the charter school where both girls attended say they were stand-out students, skilled in both creative writing and singing.

Cynthia’s mother says she wants justice.

“I don’t want to see mother, grandparents suffer what we suffer," Anna Orsatelliz said.

Cynthia’s brother Omar says they’re in disbelief.

“It’s devastating. We’re still trying to cope," Omar Orsatelliz said.

Police are still searching for the man who they say caused the crash, 24-year-old Julius Bernstein.