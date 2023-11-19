De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill questionable to return after injuries against Raiders

Tyreek Hill was seen walking in to the locker room after injuring what appears to be his hand during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders and is now listed as questionable to return.

Rookie running back De’Von Achane also suffered a knee injury, unclear if it’s the same knee that has kept him out the last four games, and is also listed as questionable to return.

Hill has been a crucial weapon for the Miami Dolphins as he leads the team in yards, receptions and touchdowns.

Rookie Achane was a surprise standout in the beginning of the season and recently returned to practice following a knee injury against the New York Giants in October.