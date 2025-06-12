DHS ends parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has terminated the parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans and says parolees are encouraged to self-deport immediately.

The department made the announcement in a news release on Thursday that called people in the United States under the CHNV Parole Program "illegal aliens."

The release reads in part: "The messages [sent to parolees] informed the illegal aliens both their parole is terminated, and their parole-based employment authorization is revoked – effective immediately. These notices will be sent to the email addresses provided by the parolees."

Under the Biden Administration, about 532,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela were paroled into the United States since October 2022. They arrived with financial sponsors and were given two-year permits to live and work in the U.S.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to strip those temporary legal protections on May 30, lifting a lower-court order that kept humanitarian parole protections in place.

The release from the Department of Homeland Security goes on to read:

“'The Biden Administration lied to America. They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed,' said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. 'Ending the CHNV parole programs, as well as the paroles of those who exploited it, will be a necessary return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First.'

"Starting in 2022, the Biden administration released over 500,000 poorly vetted aliens into the U.S. under the CHNV parole program. President Trump canceled this program, and the Supreme Court upheld this cancellation on May 30, 2025. DHS is now notifying parole recipients if they have not obtained lawful status to remain in the U.S., they must leave immediately."

"DHS encourages any illegal alien residing in the U.S. to self-deport with the CBP Home Mobile App. If they do so, they will receive travel assistance and a $1,000 exit bonus upon arrival in their home country."

South Florida is home to the largest Cuban and Haitian diaspora communities in the world, and the largest Venezuelan community in the U.S.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.