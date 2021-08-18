DHS Secretary Mayorkas to Travel to Miami to Meet With Cuban, Haitian Community Leaders

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will travel to South Florida on Thursday to meet with members of the local Cuban and Haitian communities to address recent events and update them on the latest actions from the Biden Administration.

Mayorkas plans to meet with Cuban American leaders to "reiterate the Administration’s continued support for the Cuban people," following last month's historic demonstrations on the island, a statement from the White House said.

A few attendees of this meeting will include Yotuel Romero, Felice Gorordo, Omar Lopez Montenegro of the Cuban American National Foundation, Emilio Estefan, and activist Rosa Maria Paya.

Mayorkas also plans to meet with Haitian American leaders as Haiti grapples with the devastation of last weekend's major earthquake. Nearly 2,000 people have died and thousands more are injured.

Meeting attendees will include Chair of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network Councilman Alix Desulme, Dr. Jean-Philippe Austin of Haitian-Americans for Progress, Family Action Network Movement ED Marleine Bastien, and Amb. Patrick Gaspard.

Mayorkas also plans to pay his respects to the 98 people who died in the Surfside condo collapse in June.

Juan Gonzales from the National Security Council and Nathaly Arriola Maurice from the White House Office of Public Engagement will also meet with Colombian and Venezuelan community leaders.