Diaz de la Portilla's criminal case heard in court before runoff for Miami commission race

Alex Diaz de la Portilla, a suspended Miami city commissioner, pleaded not guilty Tuesday after Broward prosecutors made minor changes to his long list of charges.

Diaz de la Portilla is accused of accepting $245,000 in exchange for voting to approve the construction of a sports facility. Tuesday’s court hearing comes a week before Diaz de la Portilla will face Miami businessman Miguel Angel Gabela in a runoff after neither got the required votes needed to win the District 1 seat on election day.

The city official who was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his September arrest faces 14 counts, including money laundering, unlawful compensation, bribery, criminal conspiracy, official misconduct, campaign finance violations, and failing to disclose gifts.

Suspended Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla is headed for a runoff for his seat in District. NBC6's Jamie Guirola has the latest on the Miami commission race

On Tuesday, De la Portilla’s initial conspiracy charge was split into three separate counts for clarity reasons, according to prosecutors. They aren’t new allegations, but his total amount of charges rose by one.

“It’s a recognition that the state mischarged the first information (formal charges filed by prosecutors) so they are trying to correct it a month after the first information was filed,” said Benedict Kuehne in response to the changes.

Diaz de la Portilla and codefendant Miami attorney William Riley Jr. have denied all allegations on how they allegedly worked together to launder money.

Riley is accused of being the front for the business that allegedly gave money to the Diaz de la Portilla campaign in exchange for the right to build a sports facility on land that is now a downtown city park.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, Broward state attorneys dropped Riley’s county ordinance violation charge. He now faces and shares eight criminal charges with De la Portilla, including bribery and unlawful compensation.

Both defendants are out on bond and are allowed to travel with permission. For example, records show Riley requested and will be allowed to drive to Orlando for a family vacation during the Thanksgiving holiday.