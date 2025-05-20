The number of active, registered Republican voters has surpassed the Democratic ones in Miami-Dade County, according to numbers from the Supervisor of Elections.

As of Monday, May 19, there were 449,337 active Republic voters registered in the county, compared to 414,680 Democratic ones.

The total figures, however, include both active and inactive voters: 514,538 Republican voters and 555,524 Democratic voters. Here, Democrats still have the lead.

In Florida, voters are moved from active to inactive if they did not vote in the past two general elections, according to Politico.

These inactive voters are still eligible to vote until they are removed from the official list of registered voters, which happens before the end of the calendar year, according to the Florida Division of Elections. (Removal of inactive voters does not occur during the 90-day window before a federal election.)

Miami-Dade County has long been a Democratic stronghold, but in 2024, President Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the county since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

But the biggest voting block remains those who are unaffiliated: there are 562,967 total voters in the county with no party affiliation. Of these, 417,144 are active—less than Republicans, but still more than Democrats.

See the breakdown provided by Ivan Castro, the communications director for the Office of the Supervisor of Elections: