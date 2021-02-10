UFO

Did You See It? Mysterious Light in South Florida Sky Likely Caused by Missile Launch

Twitter/ @jeffstonesmusic

A strange sight unnerved some South Floridians Tuesday night, as images of an alleged “UFO” made the rounds on social media.

Several social media users posted photos and videos of the “unidentified flying object,” which looked like a silver orb slowly moving across the sky. 

The mysterious light was seen from Miami to Delray Beach, puzzling onlookers.

Local reports say the object is believed to be a light from a Trident missile test launch from a submarine, although no official confirmation from the U.S. Navy has yet been released.

This article tagged under:

UFOUS Navy
