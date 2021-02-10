A strange sight unnerved some South Floridians Tuesday night, as images of an alleged “UFO” made the rounds on social media.

Several social media users posted photos and videos of the “unidentified flying object,” which looked like a silver orb slowly moving across the sky.

The mysterious light was seen from Miami to Delray Beach, puzzling onlookers.

Okay I think we just saw a UFO in Delray Beach, Florida. I started taking this pic as it was disintegrating into the sky. Coolest thing ever. #florida #UFO #ufosighting pic.twitter.com/U1KhfuzIpk — sassyyy✨ (@sassyg7799) February 10, 2021

Local reports say the object is believed to be a light from a Trident missile test launch from a submarine, although no official confirmation from the U.S. Navy has yet been released.