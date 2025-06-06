Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy's ex testifies sex marathons held at his Star Island home weeks before arrest

Federal agents raided Combs’ home on ritzy Star Island, along with his home in Los Angeles, in March 2024.

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ recent ex-girlfriend described enduring drug-fueled sex marathons at his South Florida mansion just weeks before his arrest in September, as she resumed her testimony Friday at the hip-hop mogul's sex trafficking trial in New York.

The woman, testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," said just weeks before his arrest, Combs was continuing to have so-called "freak-off" sex marathons as federal investigators were closing in on arresting him last year.

Jane said she was involved in sexual encounters with male sex workers at Combs’ Miami-area estate as late as last August, just weeks before his arrest at a Manhattan hotel.

Jane estimated there were about five such encounters between February 2024 and his arrest last September. None of them were in hotels, a frequent venue for activities she dubbed "debauchery" and "hotel nights."

Federal agents raided Combs’ home on ritzy Star Island, along with his home in Los Angeles, in March 2024.

A federal agent testified last month that when the Star Island home was raided, authorities found platform high heels and items that prosecutors say Combs frequently used during his freak-off sex marathons, including lingerie, sex toys, baby oil, lubricant and condoms.

They also found parts of two AR-15 rifles and some guns that had serial numbers scratched off, the agent testified.

Jane says she was Combs’ drug mule on at least two occasions

Jane also described how she nervously smuggled pills in her checked luggage on commercial flights from Los Angeles to Miami.

Jane said both times Combs asked her to "pick up a package" at his Los Angeles mansion and bring it with her when she visited him at his Miami-area estate.

Jane testified that she wasn’t comfortable with the request, but Combs’ chief of staff Kristina "K.K." Khorram told her: "It's fine, I do it all the time."

Jane said she delivered the drugs to Combs and ended up using some of the drugs with him.

The trial began last month and is expected to last up to two months. If convicted of the charges he faces, including racketeering, the Bad Boy Records founder could be sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he used threats and his powerful position in the hip-hop world to abuse women and others, and force another former girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, to take part in drug-fueled sexual performances with other men that she said left her too drained to pursue her singing career.

Sean "Diddy" CombsMiami
