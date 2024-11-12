‘Died a hero': 19-year-old saved sister before drowning in Miami Beach, family says

A 19-year-old missing swimmer is being called a hero for saving his little sister’s life before disappearing in the water himself.

On Saturday evening, Miami Beach Police responded to South Pointe Park after getting calls about a swimmer in distress. That swimmer was 19-year-old Victor Castaneda Jr.

"They had just gotten in the water. As the sun was setting, they got caught in a rip current. They became distressed and yelling for help," said Jessica Castaneda, the teen’s older sister.

Only one of them would make it to safety.

“Two good Samaritans entered the water to help them," Jessica said. "They were able to get my little sister out."

She said when they looked back, her brother was already submerged and had already disappeared from sight.

"They were struggling for a long time," Jessica said. "He said his concerns to my sister while they were struggling, just trying to get out. Before he was submerged, he threw my sister, because he told her they were gonna die, and he threw her, and that was the last she saw of him. So my brother died a hero."

Miami Beach Police say they searched Saturday and Sunday before suspending their efforts.

“My brother was the kindest person I know and hardworking," Jessica said. "He was an amazing student. He had so many dreams. He was gonna enlist in the Navy."

The family has accepted that Victor drowned. Now they just want closure and want his body recovered.

“They say his body could've traveled south and we're just hoping somebody sees him out in the water," Jessica said. "We just really want to bring him home."

The family says the younger sister was checked at the hospital and is doing physically OK. Police say the investigation is ongoing with no new developments.