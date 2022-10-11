Diesel Tank Explosion Investigated in Doral Building

Crews are investigating a diesel tank explosion Tuesday morning at a building in the city of Doral.

The explosion took place near the 8800 block of Northwest 35th Lane, just north of Doral Central Park and east of U.S. Southern Command.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the explosion resulted in a roof collapse. Hazmat units arrived on the scene but were later cleared.

The building where the explosion occurred was later evacuated. No information was released on any injuries.

