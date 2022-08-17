Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police

The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”

Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community” and a leader who encouraged other riders to join him, police said.

He was seen popping wheelies, shutting down street traffic and performing other stunts on city streets in the past, investigators said.

On Aug. 7, Adams was spotted riding a blue and yellow dirt bike with no license tag in the 1500 block of Northwest 19th Street, according to the police report.

A uniformed officer in an unmarked patrol car followed Adams until he parked the dirt bike and got off about four blocks away. When the officer approached and ordered him to stop, Adams jump-started the dirt bike and sped away.

Adams was identified the next day and police approached him Friday. At first, Adams denied fleeing police and then said he didn’t remember the incident. After speaking with officers for a while, Adams agreed to help them keep unlicensed ATVs and dirt bikes off city streets, police said.

Adams was charged with fleeing and eluding police and driving an unregistered vehicle on a public roadway. He was released from the Broward County Jail Sunday on a $2,500 bond.

Fort Lauderdale Police say they have enacted an action plan to deal with ATV and dirt bike riders because of repeated incidents that have led to violent crimes, hit-and-run crashes and at least two shootings that left one motorist wounded and another dead last October.