Dirty Dishes Dispute Ends With Two Charges of Attempted Murder in Davie

Malik Harper, 24, is accused of shooting two men in Davie

By Wayne Roustan

An argument over sloppy housekeeping triggered gunfire that left two people wounded and another facing two charges of attempted murder.

It started as a dispute over dirty dishes that escalated into an argument over how Malik Harper never cleaned up after himself, according to the arrest report.

Harper, 24, shared a house with a man – whose name was redacted from the police report – in the 3600 block of Southwest 58th Terrace in Davie.

Malik Harper (Broward Sheriff's Office)
The roommate called his uncle August 12th to come over and help throw Harper out of the house, police said.

As they both escorted Harper to the front door, Harper turned and fired several shots at the pair - hitting one man in the leg and the other seven times. Detectives said they recovered the 9mm handgun and nine shell casings at the scene.

One man was hospitalized in serious condition with possible life-threatening wounds. The man with the leg wound declined treatment, the report stated.

Harper was arrested and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show.

This article tagged under:

BrowardDaviedirty dishes
