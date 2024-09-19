Disbarred lawyer from Broward who continued to practice law faces jail

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a disbarred attorney to jail after he continued to practice law.

Justices in a unanimous opinion upheld a referee’s recommendation that Jeffrey Alan Norkin be held in contempt, but it went further than a recommendation that he receive a 10-day jail sentence.

The Supreme Court sentenced Norkin to 60 days in the Broward County Jail, with 50 days suspended if Norkin successfully completes five months of probation.

“This (Supreme) Court has exhausted all sanction options other than ordering a period of incarceration,” the opinion said. “Although the referee recommended a 10-day sentence, the (Florida) Bar argues that it is too lenient given the circumstances of this case and asks for a 60-day sentence without probation. Considering Norkin’s pattern of misconduct we believe a period of incarceration followed by probation during which Norkin is required to undergo a psychological evaluation would be appropriate.”

The opinion said Norkin was suspended from practicing law in 2013 for “acting in an ‘unprofessional and antagonistic manner during the course of litigating a civil case.’”

But it said Norkin acted as an attorney for a client during the suspension and did not comply with a Florida Bar rule. As a result, the Supreme Court in 2015 permanently disbarred Norkin.

But the opinion said Norkin continued to practice law and in 2022 pleaded no contest to a charge of unlicensed practice of law.

“Norkin has shown a blatant disregard for the authority of the courts, including this (Supreme) Court, by his refusal to abide by their and our orders,” the opinion said. “This is part of a larger pattern of disrespect for the courts, opposing counsel, and the judicial system as a whole that relates back to the initial misconduct that resulted in his suspension.”