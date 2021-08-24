Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations

Disney Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean have added a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for its passengers who want to board a ship.

For sailings to the Bahamas from Sep. 3 until Nov. 1, all passengers 12 and older must be fully vaccinated before boarding a cruise, Disney Cruise Lines said in an updated policy on its website. Guests must provide proof of vaccination to the cruise line or else they will not be permitted to board.

Royal Caribbean also updated its policy Tuesday. For cruises departing from certain locations including Seattle and the Bahamas, passengers ages 12 and older must present proof of vaccination, with the final dose of their vaccine administered at least 14 days before sailing.

Additionally, after Sep. 1 and for select cruises in August, the vaccine requirement also applies to cruises departing from Florida homeports. Click here for more info.

The policy changes coincide with the Bahamian government's requirement to have all cruise ship passengers and crews vaccinated against COVID-19. The declaration runs through Nov. 1.