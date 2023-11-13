Disney Cruise Lines will soon set sail from Port Everglades. Here's what to know

Port Everglades is getting a little more magical with the addition of Disney Cruise Lines.

The cruise line celebrated the opening of its second homeport Monday. Its other port is Port Canaveral in Central Florida.

The Disney Dream will be setting sail from Port Everglades on Nov. 20, and will offer guests four- and five-night cruises to tropical destinations in The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Port Everglades' partnership with Disney includes a 15-year agreement with one ship to be homeported in Port Everglades year-round and joined by a second, seasonal ship, to be announced, in 2025.

The agreement supports an estimated 1,111 direct local jobs generating $31.6 million in wages and $12.3 million in state and local taxes over the 15-year term, according to a study by nationally recognized maritime research company Martin Associates.