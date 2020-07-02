Disney Employee Paid Herself, Family Over $100K in Fraudulent Refunds: FDLE

An employee at Walt Disney World was arrested for allegedly misdirecting more than $100,000 that was supposed to be issued to unhappy customers into bank accounts for both herself and friends.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports 32-year-old Jennifer Insuasti was charged with one count of grand theft after turning herself in Monday in Osceola County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Insuasti worked as a Guest Experience Services Coordinator where, as part of her job, she took complaints and offered refunds, free tickets or free resort stays to resolve the issues.

The FDLE said Insuasti placed over 40 refunds into accounts of both herself as well as friends and family between March 2016 and July 2018.

Investigators say while customers did get their refunds, Insuasti would use old accounts as a cover. At least seven other people are being investigated and could be charged.

Insuasti is being held on $100,000 bail.