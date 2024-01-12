Disney trip, fridge, hair removal: A look at ex-Miami-Dade School board member's alleged binge

A trip to Disney World, a refrigerator for her boyfriend's business and laser hair removal were just some of the $100,000 in expenses a former Miami-Dade School Board member charged to her district-issued credit cards, prosecutors said.

Lubby Navarro, who previously represented District 7 and had been the board's vice chair, was arrested Thursday on charges including organized fraud and grand theft.

Navarro, 49, had originally been ordered held on $2 million bond, but at a hearing Friday that amount was lowered to $100,000.

Miami-Dade Corrections Lubby Navarro

But before she posts the bond, she'll need to prove the funds are hers. If she posts the bond, she'll be under house arrest and will need court permission to travel.

During Friday's hearing, prosecutors gave more details on some of the items Navarro is accused of purchasing for herself and family members with credit cards that were issued to her by the district for small expenses and job-related travel.

Prosecutors said the purchases included everything from bananas to Lysol, bras, Halloween costumes, decorations for her home, a couch, and laser hair removal.

At a news conference Thursday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said investigators uncovered more than $100,000 worth of unauthorized personal purchases made by Navarro throughout 2022.

Navarro, who'd been appointed to the board in February 2015 by then-Gov. Rick Scott, resigned and left the board on Dec. 31, 2022.

The illegal purchases include more than $92,000 spent at retail stores like Walmart, Office Depot, Brandsmart and elsewhere on items including appliances, electronics, clothing, health and beauty products, household goods, home furnishings, food, and gift cards, Fernandez Rundle said.

Surveillance images from Walmart that were released by prosecutors showed Navarro allegedly making some of the illegal purchases.

Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Lubby Navarro was allegedly caught on Walmart cameras making personal purchases with credit cards issued to her as a Miami-Dade School Board member, officials said.

Navarro also spent more than $9,000 on unauthorized purchases related to travel, including airfare, hotels, car rentals, and meals, Fernandez Rundle said.

The travel expenses included taking her mother to the Dominican Republic, taking her then-boyfriend to Las Vegas, and paying for his family to go to Disney World, Fernandez Rundle said.

Navarro also purchased items for the Fort Lauderdale market owned by the boyfriend, which included a commercial grade refrigerator, chest freezer, wine chiller, and expresso machine, Fernandez Rundle said.

Other items purchased ended up at Navarro's Kendall home or at a storage facility she'd paid for with the gift cards, Fernandez Rundle said.

"Every dollar stolen and spent by Ms. Navarro is a dollar taken from our school system and therefore stolen from our children and diminishing their possibility of a better future," Fernandez Rundle said. "She knew better than to have gone down this very pathetic path."

In a statement, Navarro's attorneys said her arrest was a "brazen disregard for fairness and the Constitution" and proclaimed her innocence.

"Ms. Navarro, an honorable government employee and former Member of the Miami-Dade School Board, has lived her life in service to the community. She has never before been accused of any wrongdoing and was given no opportunity to demonstrate her innocence in advance of her surprise arrest. She was not even provided the routine opportunity to allow her lawyer to surrender her as she fights these allegations," read the statement from attorney Benedict P. Kuehne. "Ms. Navarro fully intends to prevail in this case. This effort to ruin her well-deserved reputation as an honest, properly motivated community servant will be shown to be unjust. Ms. Navarro looks forward to her complete vindication and her resumption of working for the betterment of the community. Ms. Navarro states without equivocation that she is innocent of wrongdoing and appreciates the many expressions of support and well wishes by those who know her best."