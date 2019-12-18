Florida

Disney World Confirms Talks With Brightline About Future Stop Near Theme Park

If your next family vacation is from South Florida to Disney World, there may be a new way to get there in the future that doesn’t include bumper to bumper traffic on the Florida Turnpike.

Officials from the theme park confirmed that they have been in negotiations with Brightline/Virgin Trains about a possible station being placed near the Orlando area destination.

“Walt Disney World Resort is an obvious choice for a rail station between Orlando International Airport and Tampa,” a spokesperson told NBC affiliate WESH-TV. “We have been in conversations with Virgin Trains USA, and, while we have not yet made any definitive commitment, we have mutually agreed to more formally explore developing a train station on our property.”

Brightline has long desired to build a stop near the park, dating back to a 2018 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that showed a map with a stop near Disney World.

The high speed railway, purchased last year by billionaire Richard Branson’s company, operates from Miami to West Palm Beach and has begun construction on the next route to Orlando with initial plans for a future extension to Tampa.

