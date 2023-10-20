Disney World

Disney World's Blizzard Beach Water Park to reopen just in time for the holidays

What's better than spending winter in the Florida sun?

Walt Disney World's Blizzard Beach Water Park will reopen Nov. 6, just in time for the holiday season.

Disney lovers will be able to enjoy over 10 attractions and expected new food options on the menu.

Guests will also be able to enjoy heated water and a chance to meet Santa.

Can't get enough? The new Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass allows guests to visit the water parks as many times as they want now through May 24, 2024, for $79 plus tax.

