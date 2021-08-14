Disorganized Fred Moving Closer to Keys Saturday; Tropical Storm Warning in Effect

Tropical Depression Fred continues its move toward the Florida Keys on Saturday, but the latest forecast could be better news for South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center has the system with winds of 35 miles per hour as it sits 90 miles south of Key West. Fred is currently moving to the west-northwest at 13 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the Keys from the Seven Miles Bridge to the Dry Tortugas. A flood watch remains in effect through Sunday for all of South Florida.

With the latest forecasts having Fred moving more toward the west, the system is expected to avoid much of the Florida Keys move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend before making landfall along the Gulf Coast late Monday.

Forecasters said little change in strength was expected in the coming hours, though Fred could regain tropical storm status again on Saturday.

Between three and eight inches of rain is expected to fall across South Florida through the weekend with the group of disorganized storms.

No evacuations are planned for tourists or residents in Monroe County, Keys officials said Friday. The county’s emergency management officials are advising people in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels and mobile homes to seek shelter in a safe structure during the storm.

Fred became the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

South Florida also remains cone of concern for Tropical Storm Grace, which had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it became a tropical storm Saturday.