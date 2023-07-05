Dispute ends in Florida City shootout that left man dead, another hospitalized: Police

A dispute between two men led to a shootout in a Florida City neighborhood that left one man dead and another hospitalized Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Northwest 1st Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police said the two men had been involved in a dispute when they both pulled out guns and shot each other.

Florida City Police officials said one of the men was taken to Homestead Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man was airlfited to Jackson South Trauma where he was undergoing surgery and expected to survive.

Neither man's identity was released.

Miami-Dade detectives are investigating the shooting.