Messy Bedroom Dispute Triggers Pompano Beach Drive-By Shooting That Wounded 2

An argument between a father and daughter over a messy bedroom is behind a drive-by double shooting in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the arrest report, the 17-year-old daughter was kicked out of the house because she refused to clean her bedroom, so she called her 19-year-old boyfriend and told him to come by and shoot her father.

Johani Yahir Barron drove up just before 4 p.m. May 18. The 17-year-old stormed out of the house followed by her father, his girlfriend, and a 13-year-old.

They started to argue and Barron fired several shots. The girl’s father and his girlfriend were each struck in their left thigh. The 13-year-old was not hit. The 17-year-old drove off with Barron, the report stated.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Both the father and his girlfriend – whose names were redacted from the arrest report – were taken to Broward Health North medical center where they were interviewed by detectives.

Later that day, Coconut Creek Police responded to a kidnapping report. They found the 17-year-old at an apartment in the 4900 block of Lighthouse Circle, the report stated.

During questioning, the 17-year-old admitted to telling Barron to shoot her father and she was arrested, police said.

Barron was identified as a student at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach. Detectives obtained his address and arrested Barron May 19 when he arrived home.

Barron is facing charges that include attempted felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and operating a motorcycle without a license.

He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond. The 17-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center, records show.