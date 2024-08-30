Broward County

Disturbing details in Broward Sheriff's human trafficking operation that has 2 facing charges

Deavion McClendon, 21, and Randall Taylor, 38, are facing charges in Operation Suite 16, a two-day crackdown on human trafficking, BSO officials said Thursday

By NBC6

A Broward Sheriff's Office operation to crack down on human trafficking led to charges for two men accused of disturbing crimes.

Deavion McClendon, 21, and Randall Taylor, 38, are facing charges in "Operation Suite 16," a two-day crackdown on human trafficking, BSO officials said Thursday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

McClendon had been identified as a possible human trafficker and was tracked down on Aug. 22 to a hotel in Dania Beach, where detectives found him dropping off a victim, officials said.

Detectives approached McClendon, who got back in his vehicle and drove at the detectives, hitting several patrol cars with officers inside, officials said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
Deavion McClendon and Randall Taylor
Broward Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Corrections
Deavion McClendon and Randall Taylor

He was taken into custody and in addition to a felony warrant for auto theft, is facing aggravated battery on law enforcement and fleeing and eluding.

Taylor had already been the subject of a long-term investigation after detectives determined he'd been targeting young women and teenagers who were homeless or who were experiencing substance abuse problems, officials said.

Local

Aventura 46 mins ago

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Amazon driver puts baby back in stroller after ramming into mom in Ives Estates

Broward County 60 mins ago

Teen Corvette driver charged in fiery 2023 crash on Alligator Alley that killed man

Officials said he leveraged their drug addictions by coercing the victims to perform sex acts for money, sell drugs and commit fraud.

The victims lived with Taylor in deplorable conditions and gave him the proceeds from their commercial sex activities, authorities said.

Taylor faces charges that include sex trafficking, labor trafficking, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, human trafficking of a minor and aggravated manslaughter.

The aggravated manslaughter charge relates to the overdose death of a 16-year-old girl in October 2019, officials said.

He was already in federal custody and once his sentence is completed, he's expected to face the new charges in Broward.

During the operation, 14 adult victims were contacted and offered services including food, lodging, medical services, drug rehabilitation, counseling/therapy, childcare, education and employment assistance, officials said.

The operation also yielded leads for detectives on additional human trafficking suspects, which could result in further charges and arrests.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBroward Sheriffs Office
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us