Florida Keys

Divers Compete in Underwater Pumpkin Carving in Key Largo

Several scuba divers plunged 30 feet underwater at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Sunday to compete in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest near a shallow coral reef about five miles off Key Largo.

The deep sea maestros used dive knives and fine carving tools to transform their pumpkins, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau.

An octopus, airplane, jellyfish, hearts and of course, a jack-o-lantern were among the competing designs.

Dan Eidsmoe from Chicago won the contest with his shark inspired gourd. For extra flair, he incorporated a strobe light.

His prize: a free dive trip to the event's organizer, Amoray Dive Resort.

