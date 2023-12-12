Divers pull child from canal in northwest Miami-Dade

Divers pulled a child from a canal in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened at a canal behind a home in the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street.

Footage showed a large number of police officers and fire rescue workers at the scene as divers pulled the child out of the canal and he was placed in an ambulance.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the child was being taken by ground to a local hospital.

No other information was immediately known.

