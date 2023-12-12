Divers pull teen from canal after near-drowning in northwest Miami-Dade

A family’s world almost turned upside down Tuesday when a 13-year-old nearly drowned in a canal in northwest Miami-Dade.

Divers pulled the teen from a canal behind a home in the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street, officials said.

A nearby homeowner said the teen jumped into the canal. Fire rescue crews later responded to a medical call about a possible drowning.

The family on the scene was nervous and confused.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I'm not sure what happened," the victim's aunt said. "My sister just called me and said he was by the lake and he drowned."

Footage showed a large number of police officers and fire rescue workers at the scene as divers pulled the child out of the canal and he was placed in an ambulance.

At one point, CPR was performed on the victim, who was eventually taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

"They said he's stabilized," the aunt said. "He has a pulse."

She tells us the teen's mother didn’t take the news well.

"She’s not that good because she just lost her other son about 3 years ago," the aunt said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says this incident is yet another reminder that water safety should remain a priority for parents in the community.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Parks said they remain committed to providing information and swim lessons to safeguard the community from these tragic incidents.

The SPLASH program is a year-round water safety initiative. Learn more here.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.