Divers Find Woman, Search for Man After Car Goes Into Canal in Sunrise

Divers found a woman and searched for a man after a car went into a canal in Sunrise Wednesday.
The incident was reported in the 7700 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard.
Sunrise Fire Rescue officials said they received a call about the car in the water shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Two people, a man and a woman, were in the car that crashed, officials said.
Divers found the woman and were working to recover the man.
No other information was immediately known.
