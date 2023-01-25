Sunrise

Divers Find Woman, Search for Man After Car Goes Into Canal in Sunrise

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Divers found a woman and searched for a man after a car went into a canal in Sunrise Wednesday.

The incident was reported in the 7700 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Sunrise Fire Rescue officials said they received a call about the car in the water shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Two people, a man and a woman, were in the car that crashed, officials said.

Divers found the woman and were working to recover the man.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

SunriseBroward County
