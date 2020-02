Divers are searching the waters Tuesday off Government Cut after a car may have plunged off the front of a ferry.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they are responding to a report of a vehicle in the water near Fisher Island.

#Breaking_News The @USCG & @MiamiDadeFire are responding to a report on a vehicle in the water near Fisher’s Island. #HappeningNow — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 18, 2020

Unconfirmed reports say a car went off the front of a Fisher Island ferry. Footage from Chopper 6 shows an empty space in a row of cars and a broken barrier.

Multiple agents are responding.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.