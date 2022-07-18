DNA Reveals Truth About Deadly Hit-and-Run in Fort Lauderdale: Police

He told police the damage to his car was from a previous crash, but investigators said DNA samples from the front of the Ford matched that of a Fort Lauderdale woman pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run.

David William Tynes, 39, was arrested Sunday and charged with failing to stop at the scene of a deadly crash and tampering with evidence.

According to the arrest report, Tynes was driving the 2002 Crown Victoria at about 10 p.m. on March 18, 2021, when he struck and killed Monica Locke as she was crossing the 2900 block of Northwest 19 Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Tynes returned near the scene of the crash, but he denied any involvement and told police the heavy damage to the front end of the car and the shattered windshield were the result of a previous crash, the report stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Without any evidence, witnesses, or video at the time, the police let Tynes go.

Later on, a review of the officer's body-worn camera video, surveillance video, and photographs showed damage to the car was consistent with hitting a person.

A search warrant was issued, the Ford was seized, and biological evidence was obtained that matched the victim’s DNA, detectives said.

Tynes was being held in the Broward County Jail pending his bond hearing Monday.