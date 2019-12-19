DNA Test Leads to Arrest in Central Florida Cold Case Murder Nearly 4 Decades Old

A genetic test helped police arrest a man in a Central Florida cold case murder nearly four decades old.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that officers arrested 58-year-old Clinton Mills for the 1981 murder of Linda Patterson Slaten inside of her Lakeland home, using DNA and fingerprints from an unrelated arrest that took place three years later to confirm Mills was involved.

Lakeland Police say Slaten was sexually assaulted and her apartment was burglarized during the September 4th incident while her two teenage sons were inside sleeping at the time.

Mills, who police say was a football coach for Slaten’s younger son, was questioned by police at the time of the murder but never arrested. Police later used a genealogy test with the DNA on file before cracking the case.

In addition to the murder charge, Mills has also been charged with sexual battery as well as burglary with assault and battery. He is currently being held in the Polk County jail.