Uvalde school shooting

‘Do Something': Grief, Anger Overtake Uvalde as Community Mourns Victims

By Cristian Benavides

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twenty-one names, each written on white crosses standing on the lawn of Robb Elementary School — each one a son, a daughter, a teacher, a life that was senselessly taken away.

"There’s no words to tell the moms, the dads," said Guadalupe, whose client lost a family member in the mass shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

There’s also nothing that can wash away the sorrow.

Still, in Uvalde, the community is trying to remain strong, holding events like barbecues and car wash fundraisers for the families.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Uvalde School Shooting

Texas 9 hours ago

These Are the Victims of the Texas School Shooting

Uvalde school shooting 5 hours ago

Grieving Husband of Teacher Killed in Texas School Shooting Dies

Anna Turner, who said she lost family in the shooting, stopped by the elementary school Thursday to drop off flowers.

Her grief has turned to anger.

"They expect us to just keep taking it and living it every (expletive) day in this stupid country," Turner said. "We’re supposed to be the best country in the world, and our kids can't even go to school without getting shot. Do something!"

One couple drove from San Antonio to drop off a cross with a red banner with "Beloved Angels" printed on it.

"We had a hard time figuring out what to put in the banner, so we put beloved angels, because to me and I know to their families, even the teachers, they were angels, gone too soon."

This article tagged under:

Uvalde school shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us